High Winds Rip Through Lander; Riverton Temperatures Slashed By The Storm
Wind gusts reaching 53 MPH ravaged areas of Lander yesterday during a late afternoon thunderstorm that made its way across the County. Lander's gusts caused some minor destruction in the city, but wind gusts exceeded those speeds in other Fremont County Locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dubois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cora Music Thread
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Around the region (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Silvertooth
|1
|Baker works late nights making Wyoming's most p... (May '16)
|May '16
|tgavac
|1
|The Place Restaurant (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Passing Through
|1
|Jackson Hole Land Trust - Hiring Wind River Pro... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|bruce stamper
|1
|From SG to KL train or bus (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Arlene Zaratan
|1
|fire (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|jamcoent4
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dubois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC