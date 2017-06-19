Flood watch is now a Flood Warning; Runoff to accelerate this weekend
The National Weather Service office in Riverton updated a flood watch for the Wind River Basin to a flood warning at 2 p.m. Saturday, noting that some moderate flooding is now or will be occurring between Dubois and Riverton: A healthy late season snowpack remains above 9,000 feet elevation in the western Wyoming mountains. Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected through this weekend with continued warm temperatures through next week.
