Flood watch is now a Flood Warning; Runoff to accelerate this weekend

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: County 10 News

The National Weather Service office in Riverton updated a flood watch for the Wind River Basin to a flood warning at 2 p.m. Saturday, noting that some moderate flooding is now or will be occurring between Dubois and Riverton: A healthy late season snowpack remains above 9,000 feet elevation in the western Wyoming mountains. Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected through this weekend with continued warm temperatures through next week.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fremont County was issued at June 21 at 4:27PM MDT

