Local youth fill 3,500 sandbags in Du...

Local youth fill 3,500 sandbags in Dubois on Saturday

Tuesday May 9

While most teenagers in Fremont County spent last Saturday morning getting ready for prom, a large group of youth from the Riverton, Lander, Wind River, and Dubois spent their morning filling sandbags. In a matter of just 2 hours these youth and their leaders from the local LDS churches shoveled roughly 27 tons of sand, filled 3,500 bags, and helped load residents' trucks to take to their properties.

Dubois, WY

