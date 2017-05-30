Local youth fill 3,500 sandbags in Dubois on Saturday
While most teenagers in Fremont County spent last Saturday morning getting ready for prom, a large group of youth from the Riverton, Lander, Wind River, and Dubois spent their morning filling sandbags. In a matter of just 2 hours these youth and their leaders from the local LDS churches shoveled roughly 27 tons of sand, filled 3,500 bags, and helped load residents' trucks to take to their properties.
