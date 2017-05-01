UW student wins $15,000 in entreprene...

UW student wins $15,000 in entrepreneurship competition

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: KGWN

A doctoral candidate's idea for saving chemists, engineers and surgeons hours of time, and their employers tens of thousands of dollars, won the top prize of $15,000 last week at the University of Wyoming's John P. Ellbogen $30K Entrepreneurship Competition. Levente Pap, a Hungarian chemist, pitched a wearable dictation device and software catered to specialized scientific fields in front of a crowd of nearly 100 during the competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dubois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cora Music Thread Apr 24 Musikologist 1
News Around the region (Nov '16) Nov '16 Silvertooth 1
News Baker works late nights making Wyoming's most p... (May '16) May '16 tgavac 1
The Place Restaurant (Sep '15) Sep '15 Passing Through 1
News Jackson Hole Land Trust - Hiring Wind River Pro... (Jul '15) Jul '15 bruce stamper 1
From SG to KL train or bus (Jan '15) Jan '15 Arlene Zaratan 1
fire (Dec '14) Dec '14 jamcoent4 2
See all Dubois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dubois Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fremont County was issued at May 03 at 1:57PM MDT

Dubois Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dubois Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Dubois, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,781 • Total comments across all topics: 280,747,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC