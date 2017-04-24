#snapped: Dubois artist flint knapps ...

#snapped: Dubois artist flint knapps stone tool

Each month the Fremont County Archaeological Society in Hudson hosts a night of history, art and education. Last night, the award winning self-taught artist, Tom Lucas, from Dubois flint knapped a stone tool using a hunk of rock approximately 8 12 inches.

