Leadership Fremont County Class of 2017 Invites the Community to an Extravaganza
The Leadership Fremont County class of 2017 invites everyone to a completely free Community Extravaganza on Tuesday, April 25 from 6-7:30 at Central Wyoming College in Riverton! There will be bounce houses, food, drinks, and games for the kids! Leadership Fremont County has organized this community project for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Fremont County. Big Brothers Big Sisters is an organization that provides children with a strong and enduring one-on-one relationship with a mentor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
