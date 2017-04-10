Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal D...

Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District - Hiring Part-Time Scale Attendant - Dubois

Thursday Apr 6

The Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District is now accepting applications for a Part-Time Scale Attendant position for the Dubois Landfill and Transfer Station. The primary duties for this position include the operation of the scale with secondary duties assisting the site operator with waste management and recycling.

Dubois, WY

