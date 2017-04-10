Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District - Hiring Part-Time Scale Attendant - Dubois
The Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District is now accepting applications for a Part-Time Scale Attendant position for the Dubois Landfill and Transfer Station. The primary duties for this position include the operation of the scale with secondary duties assisting the site operator with waste management and recycling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Dubois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the region
|Nov '16
|Silvertooth
|1
|Baker works late nights making Wyoming's most p... (May '16)
|May '16
|tgavac
|1
|The Place Restaurant (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Passing Through
|1
|Jackson Hole Land Trust - Hiring Wind River Pro... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|bruce stamper
|1
|From SG to KL train or bus (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Arlene Zaratan
|1
|fire (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|jamcoent4
|2
|10,000 Baby Boomers turn 65 every day- a trend ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Anthony Heaney
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dubois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC