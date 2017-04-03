Ernie Over named to Fremont County Library Foundation Board of Directors
The Fremont County Library Foundation has announced the nomination and installation of Mr. Ernie Over to its Board of Directors. Mr. Over is currently a Central Wyoming College Trustee representing the Dubois, Crowheart, Pavillion areas and retired from a 45-year-long career in print, online and broadcast journalism and public relations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
