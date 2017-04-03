Dubois Begins Re-building Following Downtown Fire
We stopped in Dubois this weekend to find out some of the current re-building of the buildings and the plan for their future. Jeff Sussman a property owner shared, "The firemen were able to contain the fire to just these pieces of property because they don't call these the Wind River Mountains for nothing and it gets really nasty and the whole town could have gone."
