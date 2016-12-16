Is Mountain Biking the Biggest Threat...

Is Mountain Biking the Biggest Threat to New Wilderness Designations?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Counterpunch

Several years ago, I published a book called Thrillcraft on motorized recreation and its impacts on public lands. In doing the research for that book, one of the statistics that I found interesting is the demographic profile of the "average" motorized ORV user.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dubois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Around the region Nov '16 Silvertooth 1
News Baker works late nights making Wyoming's most p... (May '16) May '16 tgavac 1
The Place Restaurant (Sep '15) Sep '15 Passing Through 1
News Jackson Hole Land Trust - Hiring Wind River Pro... (Jul '15) Jul '15 bruce stamper 1
From SG to KL train or bus (Jan '15) Jan '15 Arlene Zaratan 1
fire (Dec '14) Dec '14 jamcoent4 2
News 10,000 Baby Boomers turn 65 every day- a trend ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Anthony Heaney 1
See all Dubois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dubois Forum Now

Dubois Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dubois Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Dubois, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,004

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC