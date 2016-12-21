'Burlesque Nutcracker' spices up the ...

'Burlesque Nutcracker' spices up the holidays

Star Tribune

Save "nice" for Christmas Eve and get naughty tonight, as local burlesque starlets Lily Verlaine and Nadine DuBois spike the punch with a little badonkadonk. Directed and choreographed by Verlaine with the ever-charming DuBois as host, the show promises a bawdy-positive spin on holiday traditions.

Dubois, WY

