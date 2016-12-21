'Burlesque Nutcracker' spices up the holidays
Save "nice" for Christmas Eve and get naughty tonight, as local burlesque starlets Lily Verlaine and Nadine DuBois spike the punch with a little badonkadonk. Directed and choreographed by Verlaine with the ever-charming DuBois as host, the show promises a bawdy-positive spin on holiday traditions.
