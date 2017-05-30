Clearfield County man gets prison ter...

Clearfield County man gets prison term...

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Times News

A Clearfield County man was sentenced to a county prison term on Thursday in Carbon County court by Judge Joseph J. Matika. Joseph R. Logan Jr., 29, of DuBois, was sentenced to serve 3 to one day less 24 months in the county prison on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

DuBois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PSP, America's Most Wanted Team Up in Search of... (Nov '08) May 30 Hmmmmm 2
speeding ticket (Apr '15) May 6 Squirrel 4
News Hunter Makes Grisly Discovery In Jefferson County (Nov '06) Mar '17 Annie 109
Looking for info. Feb '17 anomnus 1
cab service? Jan '17 gus1 1
DuBois Diner (Jan '14) Jan '17 gus1 3
New to the area Jan '17 PSU96 1
See all DuBois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search DuBois Forum Now

DuBois Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

DuBois Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

DuBois, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,529 • Total comments across all topics: 281,465,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC