Clearfield County man gets prison term...
A Clearfield County man was sentenced to a county prison term on Thursday in Carbon County court by Judge Joseph J. Matika. Joseph R. Logan Jr., 29, of DuBois, was sentenced to serve 3 to one day less 24 months in the county prison on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
