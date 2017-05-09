Route 255 Work Continues in DuBois

Crews from Clearfield County PennDOT Maintenance began work last week on base repairs along Route 255 from the Liberty Boulevard intersection toward the Penn State DuBois campus. Last week's weather slowed work progress and PennDOT now expects the work zone to be in place through the week of May 15. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained as crews work from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. each day.

