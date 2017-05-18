Resident Speaks to LT Supers About Blighted Properties, Proposed Clearfield-Lawrence Consolidation
During public comment, a Lawrence Township resident of Legion Road spoke to the supervisors about two neighboring blighted properties and asked what is being done about them. She said the one has been abandoned for at least nine years or more, while the other has been empty for about three years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
DuBois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|speeding ticket (Apr '15)
|May 6
|Squirrel
|4
|Hunter Makes Grisly Discovery In Jefferson County (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|Annie
|109
|Looking for info.
|Feb '17
|anomnus
|1
|cab service?
|Jan '17
|gus1
|1
|DuBois Diner (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|gus1
|3
|New to the area
|Jan '17
|PSU96
|1
|good pizza delivered
|Jan '17
|gus1
|1
Find what you want!
Search DuBois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC