Perrin to Stand Trial for Allegedly B...

Perrin to Stand Trial for Allegedly Breaking into DuBois Home, Stealing Vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

Brian Douglas Perrin, 36, was charged with F1 burglary, F3 criminal trespass, F3 theft by unlawful taking, F3 receiving stolen property and two counts of M3 theft as a result of his actions May 9. Perrin waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday during centralized court. His bail was lowered from $50,000, monetary to $50,000, unsecured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

DuBois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
speeding ticket (Apr '15) May 6 Squirrel 4
News Hunter Makes Grisly Discovery In Jefferson County (Nov '06) Mar '17 Annie 109
Looking for info. Feb '17 anomnus 1
cab service? Jan '17 gus1 1
DuBois Diner (Jan '14) Jan '17 gus1 3
New to the area Jan '17 PSU96 1
good pizza delivered Jan '17 gus1 1
See all DuBois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search DuBois Forum Now

DuBois Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

DuBois Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

DuBois, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,533 • Total comments across all topics: 281,216,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC