Perrin to Stand Trial for Allegedly Breaking into DuBois Home, Stealing Vehicle

Brian Douglas Perrin, 36, was charged with F1 burglary, F3 criminal trespass, F3 theft by unlawful taking, F3 receiving stolen property and two counts of M3 theft as a result of his actions May 9. Perrin waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday during centralized court. His bail was lowered from $50,000, monetary to $50,000, unsecured.

