Next Entry

DuBois, PA - Paving projects have wrapped up in Downtown DuBois, but that doesn't mean you won't still see construction crews. The roadwork has moved to Route 255, where crews will be working from the Liberty Boulevard intersection toward the Penn State DuBois Campus.
