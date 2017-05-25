More

Kids are not always happy about making their beds in the morning, but the kids at the Pentz Run foster group home in DuBois were excited to get some new linens for their bedrooms from Paris Companies! Sharon Engle, from the HR and Safety Department at Paris Companies, helped to drop off the large boxes of 26 sets of linens, which were beautifully wrapped and decorated with ribbons as a special surprise for the kids. Deb Gregori, the director of Pentz Run, it's amazing how quickly the foster group home can go through household items, especially with 18 kids.

