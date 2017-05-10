More
Starting Monday, the City of DuBois will have a new police chief. Blaine Clark will be taking over as the chief, as the former Chief of Police Ron LaRotonda retired in late February.
DuBois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|speeding ticket (Apr '15)
|May 6
|Squirrel
|4
|Hunter Makes Grisly Discovery In Jefferson County (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|Annie
|109
|Looking for info.
|Feb '17
|anomnus
|1
|cab service?
|Jan '17
|gus1
|1
|DuBois Diner (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|gus1
|3
|New to the area
|Jan '17
|PSU96
|1
|good pizza delivered
|Jan '17
|gus1
|1
