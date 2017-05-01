Gabler to Offer Penn State DuBois Commencement Address May 5
State Rep. Matt Gabler is slated to speak at commencement ceremonies at Penn State DuBois, planned for 7 p.m. May 5, in the campus gymnasium. First elected in 2008, Gabler is currently serving his fifth term as the representative in the 75th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
