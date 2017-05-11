Community Invited to Welcome Reception for Chancellor McBride at Penn State DuBois

Penn State DuBois and the DuBois Educational Foundation invite all members of the public to a reception to welcome new chancellor M. Scott McBride to the community. Held in conjunction with the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce, this After Hours Mixer is planned for 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on May 17, in the Hiller Building Student Union at Penn State DuBois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.