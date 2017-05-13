Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clearfield Co. Touts Top Fundraiser
Helena Wallace, pictured at left, raised more than $4,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clearfield County with her team at Bowl For Kids' Sake DuBois. The event was held April 29. Bowl For Kids' Sake raised a total of more than $15,000 at this year's three events, which also included Philipsburg and Clearfield.
DuBois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|speeding ticket (Apr '15)
|May 6
|Squirrel
|4
|Hunter Makes Grisly Discovery In Jefferson County (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|Annie
|109
|Looking for info.
|Feb '17
|anomnus
|1
|cab service?
|Jan '17
|gus1
|1
|DuBois Diner (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|gus1
|3
|New to the area
|Jan '17
|PSU96
|1
|good pizza delivered
|Jan '17
|gus1
|1
