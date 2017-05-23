Ammerman presides over contempt of co...

Ammerman presides over contempt of court session

Monday May 15

Clearfield County President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman presided over a session of contempt of court on May 1. The following people were scheduled for failing to maintain their monthly payments for fines and costs: Tasha L. Clinger, 28, 16835 Scribey Rd., Fannetsburg, was ordered to maintain a $10 monthly payment effective with the month of June. Heather N. Evers, 28, 703 Daisy St., Clearfield, was ordered to maintain a $35 monthly payment effective with the month of June.

