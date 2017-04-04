Yusnukis Sentenced for Making Meth
Jason Yusnukis, 26, pleaded guilty to operating a methamphetamine lab and was sentenced by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to nine months to three years in state prison. The charges stem from a report of possible drug activity on Quarry Avenue in DuBois on Nov. 21, 2015 when a resident reported the smell of sulfur in her home.
