Yusnukis Sentenced for Making Meth

Jason Yusnukis, 26, pleaded guilty to operating a methamphetamine lab and was sentenced by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to nine months to three years in state prison. The charges stem from a report of possible drug activity on Quarry Avenue in DuBois on Nov. 21, 2015 when a resident reported the smell of sulfur in her home.

