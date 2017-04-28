Road Work Scheduled for Next Week in DuBois
Crews from Clearfield County PennDOT Maintenance will work during daylight hours to make base repairs on Route 255 from the Liberty Boulevard intersection toward the Penn State DuBois campus. PennDOT expects this work to last the entire week, May 1-5.
