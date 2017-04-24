Police Logs 4-25
Someone stole a white metal mailbox with an eagle on the front of it with the numbers 2007 on the side from a mailbox post at 2007 Parsonville Road, Decatur Township sometime Saturday or Sunday between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. Police responded to a 911 hangup call on Mill Road. Police discovered it was the result of a domestic incident; it was handled at the scene.
