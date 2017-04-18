More

An Eldred man who is accused of sexually assaulting a man with a mental disability has waived his rights to a preliminary hearing to court and will stand trial. Police say that a witness found French and the other man in the grassy area behind Dingers Grand Slam Grille & Groggery on Nichols Street in Clearfield.

