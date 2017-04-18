More
An Eldred man who is accused of sexually assaulting a man with a mental disability has waived his rights to a preliminary hearing to court and will stand trial. Police say that a witness found French and the other man in the grassy area behind Dingers Grand Slam Grille & Groggery on Nichols Street in Clearfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDSN-FM Du Bois.
Add your comments below
DuBois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunter Makes Grisly Discovery In Jefferson County (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|Annie
|109
|Looking for info.
|Feb '17
|anomnus
|1
|cab service?
|Jan '17
|gus1
|1
|DuBois Diner (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|gus1
|3
|New to the area
|Jan '17
|PSU96
|1
|good pizza delivered
|Jan '17
|gus1
|1
|Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Itsme
|72
Find what you want!
Search DuBois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC