More

More

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: WDSN-FM Du Bois

A DuBois man has waived his right to a preliminary hearing in a case in which he's accused of fighting with and assaulting police officers who allegedly found him attempting to break into a home. 19-year-old Daniel Tejeda was originally said to be from New York, but his address is now listed as a home on East DuBois Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDSN-FM Du Bois.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

DuBois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hunter Makes Grisly Discovery In Jefferson County (Nov '06) Mar '17 Annie 109
Looking for info. Feb '17 anomnus 1
cab service? Jan '17 gus1 1
DuBois Diner (Jan '14) Jan '17 gus1 3
New to the area Jan '17 PSU96 1
good pizza delivered Jan '17 gus1 1
Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11) Dec '16 Itsme 72
See all DuBois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search DuBois Forum Now

DuBois Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

DuBois Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

DuBois, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,841 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC