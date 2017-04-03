GANT Weekend Police Blotter
State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Saturday on Old Stone Road in Karthaus Township. During the incident, someone allegedly attempted to break into the victim's garage by breaking the lock mechanism on the door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
DuBois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunter Makes Grisly Discovery In Jefferson County (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|Annie
|109
|Looking for info.
|Feb '17
|anomnus
|1
|cab service?
|Jan '17
|gus1
|1
|DuBois Diner (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|gus1
|3
|New to the area
|Jan '17
|PSU96
|1
|good pizza delivered
|Jan '17
|gus1
|1
|Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Itsme
|72
Find what you want!
Search DuBois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC