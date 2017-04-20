French to Stand Trial for Allegedly S...

French to Stand Trial for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Man with Mental Disability

Thursday Apr 20

Michael James French, 45, of Eldred, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a man with a mental disability, will stand trial. French has been charged by Officer Mitchell R. Klender of the Clearfield Borough police with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse/person with a mental disability; indecent assault/person with a mental disability; indecent exposure; disorderly conduct; and open lewdness.

