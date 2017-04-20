French to Stand Trial for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Man with Mental Disability

Michael James French, 45, of Eldred, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a man with a mental disability, will stand trial. French has been charged by Officer Mitchell R. Klender of the Clearfield Borough police with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse/person with a mental disability; indecent assault/person with a mental disability; indecent exposure; disorderly conduct; and open lewdness.

