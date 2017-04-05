DuBois School Board Votes to Close Th...

DuBois School Board Votes to Close Three Elementary Schools

The DuBois Area School District will close three of its elementary schools for the 2017-18 school year, according to GANT News partner WJAC-TV. More than 50 people were in attendance for a special school board meeting Tuesday night at the Administrative Center on Liberty Boulevard in DuBois.

