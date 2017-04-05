DuBois School Board Votes to Close Three Elementary Schools
The DuBois Area School District will close three of its elementary schools for the 2017-18 school year, according to GANT News partner WJAC-TV. More than 50 people were in attendance for a special school board meeting Tuesday night at the Administrative Center on Liberty Boulevard in DuBois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
DuBois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunter Makes Grisly Discovery In Jefferson County (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|Annie
|109
|Looking for info.
|Feb '17
|anomnus
|1
|cab service?
|Jan '17
|gus1
|1
|DuBois Diner (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|gus1
|3
|New to the area
|Jan '17
|PSU96
|1
|good pizza delivered
|Jan '17
|gus1
|1
|Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Itsme
|72
Find what you want!
Search DuBois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC