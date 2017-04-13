DuBois City Oks Recommendation to Renovate Property for CrossFit Gym

On Monday, the DuBois City Council approved the planning commission's recommendation for a property located at 251 Sandy St. At the meeting, council was advised of plans for the property to be purchased in order for it to be rented and renovated into a CrossFit gym. Council also voted to send a letter to Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey as well as U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, asking them to fight the proposed cut of Community Development Block Grant funds from the 2018 budget.

