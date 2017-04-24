Cherry hands down sentences at plea and sentencing court
William M. Bell, II, 41, state prison, was ordered to serve 21 months to 60 months in Clearfield County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, and resisting arrest. He was fined $1 on each charge, is to refrain from the use and possession of alcohol and controlled substances, not enter any establishment that primarily sells, provides or permits alcohol, and not own or possess narcotics or prescriptions for narcotics without first receiving written permission of his probation officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
DuBois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunter Makes Grisly Discovery In Jefferson County (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|Annie
|109
|Looking for info.
|Feb '17
|anomnus
|1
|cab service?
|Jan '17
|gus1
|1
|DuBois Diner (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|gus1
|3
|New to the area
|Jan '17
|PSU96
|1
|good pizza delivered
|Jan '17
|gus1
|1
|Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Itsme
|72
Find what you want!
Search DuBois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC