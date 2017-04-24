Cherry hands down sentences at plea and sentencing court

William M. Bell, II, 41, state prison, was ordered to serve 21 months to 60 months in Clearfield County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, and resisting arrest. He was fined $1 on each charge, is to refrain from the use and possession of alcohol and controlled substances, not enter any establishment that primarily sells, provides or permits alcohol, and not own or possess narcotics or prescriptions for narcotics without first receiving written permission of his probation officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.