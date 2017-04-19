Bell Sentenced to State Prison for Hiding from, Fighting with Police
A DuBois man who hid from and then fought with police was sentenced to state prison Tuesday in Clearfield County Court. William Merrill Bell II, 42, currently an inmate of state prison, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and flight to avoid apprehension.
