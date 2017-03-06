Woman Accused of Having Meth Lab in Her Home Waives Charges

A DuBois woman accused of having a meth lab in her home waived her right to a preliminary hearing Friday during centralized court. Samantha Marie Bish, 34, and her husband, Jeffrey Joel Bish, 38, were each charged by DuBois City police with criminal conspiracy, 14 counts of operating a methamphetamine lab, possession of liquefied ammonia for purpose other than agricultural, manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, intentional possession of a controlled substance, risking a catastrophe, three counts of endangering the welfare of children, six counts of recklessly endangering another person and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.