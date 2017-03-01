Water Agreement Progresses Between DuBois City and Falls Creek
It was originally spoken of as a water sale agreement, but it has since been publicly revealed to be a potential water and sewage system purchase. A representative for Falls Creek, Lou Inzana, was in attendance at DuBois City Council's meeting Monday night to push back against the change made to the potential agreement two weeks ago.
