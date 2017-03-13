Police logs 3-7
A 54-year-old Osceola Mills man shoved a 52-year-old Osceola Mills woman into the stove because she poured out his beer Sunday at 4:56 p.m. on Sarah Street, Osceola Mills. Suspicious people claiming to work for Kirby were reported in Hillsdale.
