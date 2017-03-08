Now that the Sheetz on Brady Street in DuBois is starting to get torn down to make way for a bigger, better store, you might be wondering what happens to the merchandise inside of the store? Well, some of it is getting donated to the kids at the Pentz Run foster group home in DuBois. Click Here to listen as Joanne Bennett, the district manager, says they're thrilled to be able to give some tasty treats to the kids at the Pentz Run.

