Lion Wine and Cheese Benefit Auction Planned for April 8

The 10th annual DuBois Educational Foundation Lion Wine and Cheese fundraiser to support Penn State DuBois athletic and student events is planned for 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Luigi's Villa, the former home of the DuBois Lithuanian Club, at 800 W. Weber Ave. The event will feature wine and cheese tasting, craft beer tasting, heavy hors d'oeuvres and dessert. Live and silent auctions, raffles and other games of chance will also be held.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.