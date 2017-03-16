Head-on Crash Claims Life of Ohio Man...

Head-on Crash Claims Life of Ohio Man in Washington Twp.

A head-on crash claimed the life of a 73-year-old Ohio man at 11:19 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 80 west near mile-marker 94 in Washington Township. According to state police at DuBois, the man was operating a Chevrolet Silverado and traveling east while a Volvo truck was traveling west.

