Fugitive of the Week: Mark Hartzfeld
Hartzfeld is wanted for failure to appear at Criminal Call on March 9, at which time a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Oct. 6, 2016, Trooper Danielle Marshall-Hoare of the Pennsylvania State Police, DuBois barracks, filed a criminal complaint, charging Hartzfeld with access device fraud, F3, and theft by unlawful taking, M1.
