DuBois Man Pleads Guilty to Having Sex with Teen
Paul Brandon Price, 31, an inmate of the jail, pleaded guilty to two counts of statutory sexual assault, F1; unlawful contact with a minor, F3; corruption of minors, F3; and indecent assault person less than 16 years of age. President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced him to a total of two to five years in state prison.
