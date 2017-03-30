DuBois Man Pleads Guilty to Having Se...

DuBois Man Pleads Guilty to Having Sex with Teen

Paul Brandon Price, 31, an inmate of the jail, pleaded guilty to two counts of statutory sexual assault, F1; unlawful contact with a minor, F3; corruption of minors, F3; and indecent assault person less than 16 years of age. President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced him to a total of two to five years in state prison.

