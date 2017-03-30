DuBois Man Pleads Guilty to Having Sex with Teen

Paul Brandon Price, 31, an inmate of the jail, pleaded guilty to two counts of statutory sexual assault, F1; unlawful contact with a minor, F3; corruption of minors, F3; and indecent assault person less than 16 years of age. President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced him to a total of two to five years in state prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.