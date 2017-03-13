DuBois man pleads guilty, sentenced to jail in stalking case
Clearfield County President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman presided over the sentencing of a DuBois man charged with stalking a young woman. Nicholas H. Kroah, 37, 321 S. Jared St., DuBois, pleaded guilty to charges of stalking and defiant trespass and was ordered to serve 265 days to two years less one day in Clearfield County Jail in addition to four years consecutive probation.
