Conservation District presents 'Farm ...

Conservation District presents 'Farm of the Year,' scholarships at banquet

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Progress

Clearfield County Conservation District Director Bill Clouser provided the invocation at Thursday night's awards banquet held at the Moose Family Center in Curwensville. Clearfield County Fair Queen and 2017 Pennsylvania Fair Queen Alternate Rachel Duke was the keynote speaker at the Clearfield County Conservation District's awards banquet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

DuBois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hunter Makes Grisly Discovery In Jefferson County (Nov '06) Mar '17 Annie 109
Looking for info. Feb '17 anomnus 1
cab service? Jan '17 gus1 1
DuBois Diner (Jan '14) Jan '17 gus1 3
New to the area Jan '17 PSU96 1
good pizza delivered Jan '17 gus1 1
Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11) Dec '16 Itsme 72
See all DuBois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search DuBois Forum Now

DuBois Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

DuBois Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

DuBois, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,518 • Total comments across all topics: 280,041,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC