Cherry revokes probation at revocation court

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: The Progress

Alisha Shoffner, 33, 200 N. 9th St., Philipsburg, had her probation revoked. On a charge of theft by unlawful taking, she was resentenced to serve eight months to three years in state prison.

