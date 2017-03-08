Cherry hands down sentences at revocation court
Derek Hillebrand, 20, Jefferson County Jail, had his probation revoked. On a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, he was resentenced to serve 30 days to one year in Clearfield County Jail.
