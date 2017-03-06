Apple Tree Grafting Workshop is March 20 in DuBois
An apple tree grafting workshop is planned for 6 p.m. March 20 at the Parkside Community Center, located at 120 W. Park Ave., DuBois, near the DuBois Medicine Shoppe. Tom Lisak will give guidance and assistance.
