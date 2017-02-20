WPAL to Host Abraxas Youth
Former National Collegiate Boxing Association Champion, Lee Dixon, who is a Clearfield High School graduate, and WPAL Boxing & Fitness Center's own Dakota Herman, will run a 90-minute workout/learning experience for the youth. Dixon said: "As a former Motivational Boot Camp chaplain and youth camp counselor, I have personally witnessed the devastation of fatherless homes and drugs and alcohol on the family unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
DuBois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunter Makes Grisly Discovery In Jefferson County (Nov '06)
|11 hr
|Annie
|109
|Looking for info.
|Feb 20
|anomnus
|1
|cab service?
|Jan '17
|gus1
|1
|DuBois Diner (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|gus1
|3
|New to the area
|Jan '17
|PSU96
|1
|good pizza delivered
|Jan '17
|gus1
|1
|Whos the dirtiest cop in DuBois? (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Itsme
|72
Find what you want!
Search DuBois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC