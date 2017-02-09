Thompson to Host Constituent Hours Friday in DuBois
U.S. Rep. Glenn 'GT' Thompson has announced that his staff will hold constituent office hours Friday, Feb. 10 in DuBois. Staff will be available to meet with residents who need assistance with federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the IRS and others.
