Ribbon cut at Punxsutawney Professional Plaza

A ribbon cutting marked the grand opening of not only a new business, Clearfield-Jefferson Primary Care Associates, but the Punxsutawney Professional Plaza, formerly known as Station Square. Brandon Roscoe, M.D., the owner of Clearfield-Jefferson Primary Care Associates, purchased the complex, which was in foreclosure, and is currently looking for other businesses to rent the units.

