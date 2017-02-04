PennDOT, Law Enforcement, Local Pizzerias Highlight Super Bowl DUI Message
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation , Pennsylvania DUI Association, Clearfield County Commissioner, Tony Scotto, Clearfield County DUI Task Force and local law enforcement agencies on Friday held a media event at the Clearfield County Courthouse to kick off regional DUI enforcement operations as part of a statewide mobilization that runs through Feb. 5. In the photo from left to right are Julie Curry, patrolman, Lawrence Township Police Department; Scott Sankey, trooper, Pennsylvania State Police; Mike Churner, chief deputy, Clearfield County Sheriff Office; Nathan Curry, patrolman, Clearfield County DUI coordinator; and Tony Scotto, Clearfield County commissioner.
